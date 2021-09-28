Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Ranbir Kapoor had crush on Baahubali's Anushka Shetty?

Baahubali's Anushka Shetty is one of the highest-paid and most loved actresses in the film industry. She is not popular only down South but also among the Hindi speaking audience. Bollywood's handsome hunk is among them. He had even confessed having crush on her. During SIIMA awards 2017, Ranbir Kapoor who graced the red carpet event with said he has a mini crush on Anushka Shetty. On being asked who would he want to act with from the South Indian industry, Ranbir was quick to name Anushka Shetty.

"There are many I want to work with but after Baahubali, I have a mini crush on Anushka Shetty. I would definitely want to work with her one day," said Ranbir Kapoor.

Anushka Shetty's role as a beautiful warrior named Devasena in Baahubali has left many mesmerised. Her performance in the film has left an everlasting impact on the audience. Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka can make for a blockbuster onscreen jodi. Don't you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif named Prabhas and said she is a huge fan of him after Baahubali. Interestingly, there were strong rumours of them coming together for a film to be helmed by Siddharth Anand. However, no official word regarding the same has been made yet.

Also Read: Prabhas-Anushka Shetty & Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna: The most loved on screen couple of Tollywood