Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Rashmika Mandanna was close to sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor?

While his on-screen wife Vidya Talwar was eventually played by Mrunal Thakur, did you know that the role was initially offered to Pushpa actress, Rashmika Mandanna? However, the National Crush rejected the offer. Speaking to IANS, she cited the reason behind the decision, “I got that opportunity because of the choices I have made till now. I don't think this choice is going to go bad. Jersey needs a lot of you. It is almost realistic. Right now, only doing commercial films, I am going insane. Imagine doing something like Jersey and not being able to pull it off.”

Rashmika Mandanna further added, “If I am part of a film, it has to be because I need to give in to the film. I will not accept any project to which I feel I can't give a lot to. Jersey remake was huge. Anyone would do it but then I don't want to come to set and be all tired. I feel they deserve more. Someone who can give in energy."