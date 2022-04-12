Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Sai Pallavi wasn't the first choice for the role of Malar in Premam?

The 2015 Malayalam super hit film Premam, which was directed by Alphonse Putharen, was a romantic drama starring Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, and Anupama Parameswaran. Premam was highly praised and was a huge hit at the Kollywood box office. The most loved character from the film was Malar, played by Sai Pallavi, which also made the actress rose to fame all over the industry. But did you know that she wasn't the first choice for Malar's role?

In an interaction with fans on social media, the director revealed that," In the beginning when I wrote the script it was Malayalam. I wanted Asin to act in Malar’s Malayalam version. The character was from Fort Kochi... I couldn’t contact Asin. Nivin also tried. Then I gave up the idea and wrote it in Tamizh. This is in the beginning stage of the script. I studied in Ooty when I was too young and then did my film studies in Chennai. That is why the strong Tamizh connection."

However, things didn't turn out as Alphonse wanted nevertheless, he caught a diamond with Sai Pallavi as Malar. She made a place in the hearts of the audience with her strong performance as a teacher in the film. Her no makeup and natural beauty made fans go forever, Malar is one such character of Pallavi, which fans shall cherish forever.

Premam is a romantic story that explores the infatuation and love of George (Nivin Pauly) from his school days to his youth period. The film portrays the love between a student and teacher, and it takes you through some cute romantic moments between the two and finally lands at a very harsh breakup.

