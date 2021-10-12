Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were the first choice for Maha Samudram?

Before Aditi Rao Hydari, Samantha was on board for Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram. It was speculated that since Samantha's film Jaanu with Sharwanand performed average at the box office, the makers decided to replace her with Aditi. However, the makers never revealed the official reason behind replacing Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the film.

The casting of Maha Samudram has witnessed a rollercoaster ride. Did you know the project was to star Samantha and her husband Naga Chaitanya? Yes, they were the first choice for the film. Naga Chaitanya opted out for the reasons best known to him and Ravi Teja was roped in. However, Teja was also replaced and finally, Sharwanand was onboard.

At the trailer launch recently, Aditi Rao Hydari thanked director Ajay Bhupathi for believing in her and treating her like an angel. Aditi said, "I’m a Telugu girl. But I don’t know Telugu. I’m trying, but always failing. But I’m always trying. Ajay, I thank you for believing in me and making me your Maha. I thank Ajay and my 2 heroes for treating me like an angel and also for pulling my leg all the time."

Maha Samudram is now all set to release on October 14 and it stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Sharwanand, and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles.