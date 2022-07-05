Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Samantha's first Salary was Rs 500? Find out how she earned it

Samantha, the most popular and bankable actress today in the film industry, has gone through a fair share of ups & downs before making it big. With no godfather or support, she came all the way just by her sheer talent and dedication and there's no second doubt about it. While the world is raving about Samantha, not just in Tollywood but Bollywood and soon Hollywood, let's go back to the time when she struggled to earn every penny for food and livelihood. Yes, did you know that the Kaathu Vaakul Rendu Kadhal actress' first salary was just Rs 500? Indeed it was.

Samantha earned her first income when she was 10 or 11th class. While interacting on Instagram, when one of her fans asked her about her first income, the actress posted a short video revealing details and said, "My first income was 500 rupees for an eight-hour day as a hostess in a hotel for a conference...it was in 10th standard or 11th standard".

And today, Samantha is reportedly the second-highest-paid actress. According to multiple reports, Samantha charges between Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore for her films.

Meanwhile, Samantha is on roll with back-to-back movies in South, Bollywood, and Hollywood. While the actress is waiting for the release of her mythological film Shaakuntalam, she has almost wrapped up most portions of the shoot for her upcoming thriller drama Yashoda. Samantha is also shooting for a Telugu romantic movie Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Majili fame director Shiva Nirvana.

Also Read: Fashion Face-off: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal or Vidya Balan; Who pulled off striped saree better?

Samantha will mark her Bollywood debut with Russo Brothers’, Citadel. Helmed by the renowned filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the project stars Varun Dhawan as the protagonist. The actress has also signed her first foreign film, Arrangements of Love, in which she will play the role of a bisexual Indian woman.