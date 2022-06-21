Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Suriya is not the original name of star but a stage name given by THIS filmmaker?

Suriya, the biggest superstar in the South, doesn't require any introduction as his name itself speaks volumes of what a fine actor he is. The actor majorly works in the Tamil film industry but carved himself a handsome chunk of loyal fans all over the South. Suriya is vividly remembered for his fantastic performances in the movies like Ghajini, Suriya S/o Krishnan, the Raktha Charitra series, Singham, Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, and more. While he has been impressing the audiences with his movies for a decade, did you know that Suriya is not his original name? Yes, it isn't, his original name is Saravanan Sivakumar but he got the screen name Suriya from maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Mani Ratnam, who has worked with the Jai Bhim actor in movies like Nerrukku Ner, Aayutha Ezhuthu, and Navarasa, gave him the stage name Suriya. Interestingly, it is said that the director used the Suriya name in many of his movies and thought it would be apt for the actor and will also avoid any confusion with others whose name is Saravanan too. Well, the name worked pretty well for Suriya as he shone like the sun and became the most talented actor in Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently basking in the success of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, which featured him in the role of a baddie. He created a rage in the theater with his cameo role as Rolex in the films.

The actor is currently shooting for two projects simultaneously. He will appear in Bala's untitled venture Suriya41. The film marks the collaboration between the actor and director after 20 years. These two previously gave a blockbuster hit Nandha in 2001 and Pithamagan in 2003. His other movie is Vaadivaasal with filmmaker Vetrimaaran. The flick is based on CS Chellappa's Tamil book of the same name. It talks about the relationship between a Jalikattu Kalai also known as the fighting bull and a village man. The background tracks and songs for Vaadivaasal are being composed by GV Prakash.

Suriya is playing a cameo role in the Hindi remake of Akshay Kumar starrer Soorarai Pottru, which is directed by Sudha Kongara and bankrolled by the actor himself under his production house 2D Entertainments.