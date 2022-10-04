Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Suriya's first salary before becoming an actor was just Rs 736?

While Suriya is a well-known name in the Tamil film industry and needs no new introduction, it is not his real but stage name. The actor’s birth name is Saravanan Sivakumar. And today he is the biggest superstar of the South film Industry. However, did you know that before kickstarting his journey in the showbiz world, Suriya worked in a garment export factory and earned below Rs 1000?

Suriya's father never told him that they were big and influential people. Yes, he reportedly didn’t know the true identity that he is the son of a veteran actor Sivakumar while working in the garment factory. In an interview with The Hindu, the actor stated that he does not want to follow in his father's footsteps in the movie business. "My first month's salary was Rs 736, which I received after working 18 hours every day," he added.