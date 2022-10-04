Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Suriya's first salary before becoming an actor was just Rs 736?
While Suriya is a well-known name in the Tamil film industry and needs no new introduction, it is not his real but stage name. The actor’s birth name is Saravanan Sivakumar. And today he is the biggest superstar of the South film Industry. However, did you know that before kickstarting his journey in the showbiz world, Suriya worked in a garment export factory and earned below Rs 1000?
Suriya's father never told him that they were big and influential people. Yes, he reportedly didn’t know the true identity that he is the son of a veteran actor Sivakumar while working in the garment factory. In an interview with The Hindu, the actor stated that he does not want to follow in his father's footsteps in the movie business. "My first month's salary was Rs 736, which I received after working 18 hours every day," he added.
Although, he hails from a filmy background, he made it all that he is today because of his sweat and hard work. Suriya made his debut as a protagonist in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Nerukku Ner. Suriya only defines what an actor should be, in 2 decades, 50 films, numerous prestigious awards, audiences favorite, and whatnot.
Meanwhile, Suriya recently won the National Award as Best Actor for his blockbuster performance in 2020's Soorarai Pottru. He attended the National Film Awards ceremony, which took place on Saturday in Delhi along with his family. the actor shared a happy family pic featuring his wife Jyothika, kids and parents as he dedicated the award to his 'Anbana fans'.
Sharing the pics on Twitter, Suriya wrote, "Ever grateful Sudha! Hearty congratulations to all the winners. This one’s for you Anbana fans!! #SooraraiPottru #NationalFilmAwards." Actor Suriya received the Best Actor award for Soorarai Pottru and his actor-wife Jyothika received the Best Feature Film Award for Soorarai Pottru.
