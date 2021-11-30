Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Thala Ajith's role from Varalaru was inspired by late choreographer Sivasankar?

Thala Ajith's 2006 film Varalaru was one of the successful films in his career and his character as effeminate Siva was hugely appreciated. Now it is known that the inspiration behind his character was from late choreographer Sivasankar master. Initially, Ajith was not convinced about playing the role so director Ravi Kumar cited Sivasankar as the best example and how everyone respect him despite his body language.

According to Ravikumar, Sivasankar surrendered himself to art and hence, one could see the feminine body language. Sivasankar master was around the sets while shooting for the senior Ajith's portions so that the actor would replicate his mannerisms.

Another interesting fact about Ajith's role and the movie is that director Ravikumar also named his character after Sivasankar's master.

The film stars Ajith Kumar in a triple role as a father and his two sons. alongside Asin, Ramesh Khanna, Suman Setty, Kanika, Sujatha and M. S. Baskar play supporting roles. The film's soundtrack and background score was composed by A. R. Rahman. The film ran for 175 days and became a blockbuster at the box office.

Meanwhile, National Award-winning choreographer Sivasankar Master passed away at the age of 72 on November 29 after a long battle with COVID-19. He was reportedly in a critical condition as 75 percent of his lungs were infected due to COVID-19. Actors like Sonu Sood, Dhanush and Chiranjeevi extended him financially after his son Ajay requested help as his mother and brother are also fighting with the virus.

Sivasankar Master won the National Film Award for best choreography in the film, Magadheera.