Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Thalapathy Vijay, Mahesh Babu rejected to act in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most talked about, awaited, and anticipated movies from the South. The filmmaker initially attempted to make the film for three decades and thought of casting stars like Rajinikanth, MGR, Kamal Haasan and etc. And not just them, did you know that Mahesh Babu and Thalapathy Vijay were first choices for characters like Vandiyadevan and Arunmozhi Varman in Ponniyin Selvan?

You read it right. Before finalising Karthi for the role of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, the orphaned prince of the Vana clan, and Jayam Ravi for Arunmozhi Varman aka Raja Raja Chola, Thalapathy Vijay, and Mahesh Babu were initially considered for respective roles. Reportedly, in an interview, writer Jeyamohan revealed that during the initial casting of the film Thalapathy Vijay and Mahesh Babu were considered to play the roles in the film. However, as the actors didn't agree to take up the respective roles, the team finalised Karthi and Jayam Ravi.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 gears up for release

Meanwhile, after the blockbuster first installment, Ponniyin Selvan 1, the second part, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is gearing up for grand release on April 28. The entire team of PS 2 is attending promotional events in Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi and etc. The team is leaving no stone unturned to make the second installment a grand success like Ponniyin Selvan 1, which broke records at the box office and impressed audiences.

Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular novel of the same and features a stellar cast from the film industry. Apart from Karthi and Jayam Ravi, the film features Chiyaan Vikram as crown prince Aditya Karikalan, Trisha Krishnan in the role of princess Kundavai Devi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a dual role, as an antagonist Nandini and Oomai Rani. Apart from these, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi will also play other supporting roles in this period's action drama.

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan 2: Trisha, Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi take private jet as they head to Delhi in style