Tuesday Trivia: Did you know that Ajith Kumar doesn't use a mobile phone? Here's how he communicates

Ajith Kumar is one of the most popular superstars of South cinema. He enjoys a massive fanbase, who goes gaga over his every scoop, be it family pics, bike trips, or movies. Despite huge stardom, he is one celeb who always stays grounded and away from public and media glare. The actor is not on any social media platforms. Not just that, did you know that Ajith Kumar doesn't even use a mobile phone?

Yes, you read it right. Ajith Kumar doesn't own a mobile phone. If you are wondering how he can be contacted then, it's his manager. The actor's manager plays as a medium of communication for anything so he never needed the phone. In fact, even on social media as he doesn't have any account on Instagram or Twitter, important announcements are made by his manager's Twitter account, signed by Ajith Kumar.

It is further also revealed that the 51-year-old gets a new SIM card for every new movie he works on. Post the release of the movie, he changes the SIM car for the new project. He puts on a very professional front as he does not want to be disturbed by unnecessary phone calls and messages from people who aren’t currently working with him



Upcoming films

As per the latest reports, Ajith Kumar is expected to kickstart the shooting of his highly anticipated 62nd outing in cinema. Initially, the highly anticipated project, which has been tentatively titled AK 62, was originally expected to be helmed by renowned director Vignesh Shivan. However, the latest updates suggest that Magizh Thirumeni has replaced Vignesh as the director of the project. But, the makers of the project, Lyca Productions has not confirmed the reports, yet.

Recently, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director reacted to the same and opened up about why he got replaced in AK62. Vignesh Shivan revealed that he got out of the project as the producers didn't like the second half of the script. He also shared that Ajith Kumar has not asked him to opt out of the film