Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu can't read or write Telugu?

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest superstar of Tollywood. He is an actor, who is perfect in everything, be it good looks, dancing, dialogue delivery or acting. However, did you that this superstar who impresses audiences with his performance and dialogues in every movie, can't actually read or write Telugu. Yes, it's true. Although he delivers dialogues in Telugu with ease, he doesn't know to read or write the Telugu language.

And if you are wondering how he learn his dialogues, then let us tell you that the superstar is blessed with good memory so he listens to his director and delivers dialogues accordingly on the screen. Impressive right? He seems so fluent and perfect on the screen.

During the promotions of one of his movie, the actor revealed he didn't learn to read and write Telugu.The reason why the actor could not learn Telugu is that his schooling happened in Chennai. Fun fact of the superstar's schooling is that Tamil actors Karthi and Vijay are reportedly his school friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu is teaming up with Trivikram Srinivas for his next, tentatively titled SSMB28. The film marks the second time collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram. Pooja Hegde is the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28. The pre-production work has begun and the regular shoot will commence in August. The yet-to-be-titled film will hit the big screens in Summer 2023. S Radhakrishna is bankrolling the film under Tollywood’s most happening production house Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Also Read: SSMB28: Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' film's makers share BIG update; Film to release during Summer 2023

Additionally, Mahesh Babu will also lead RRR director SS Rajamouli's next. The venture is currently in the discussion stage. It is reported that the film could be based on African Jungle Adventure. The other details about the movie's cast and crew are still under wrap.