Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Tovino Thomas began his career as assistant director with Dulquer Salmaan's film?

Tovino Thomas is currently the new sensation in the Malayalam industry. He paved the niche for himself as one of the most bankable actors with blockbuster films like Minnal Murali, Vaashi, Thallumala, and more. But did you know that before making his path as an actor with a supporting role, he was an assistant director for Dulquer Salmaan's film? Yes, the actor began his journey in the film industry as an assistant director for a Dulquer Salmaan starrer film Theevram.
Tovino Thomas, during his initial period in the Malayalam film industry, worked in the Dulquer Salmaan starrer film Theevram’ as a second unit director. He was under the director's department with Roopesh Peethambaran. Then, he started his journey as an actor by playing a small role in Prabhuvinte Makkal’, which unfortunately didn't garner him much attention.
Another interesting fact, it was also Dulquer Salmaan's film, which got Tovino fame and his breakthrough. His role as an antagonist in the Dulquer Salmaan starrer film ‘ABCD’ was the breakout for actor Tovino Thomas and soon he started getting much attention from the audience. Today, he is one of the finest actors and good competition with Dulquer considering his blockbuster filmography.
Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas' recent blockbuster Minnal Murali is winning accolades from every corner. Recently, the actor won the SIIMA award for his performance in the film. Directed by Basil Joseph, it is the first superhero film in Malayalam.
Tovino Thomas' recent film Thallumaala, which became a hit at the theatres, will be making its streaming debut on Netflix. The hit Malayalam action comedy will be heading to the streaming platform on September 11. The film, directed by Khalid Rahman, hit screens earlier in August and proved to be a major commercial and critical and commercial success. Kalyani Priyadarshan played the role of the female lead.