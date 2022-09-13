Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Tovino Thomas began his career as assistant director with Dulquer Salmaan's film?

Tovino Thomas is currently the new sensation in the Malayalam industry. He paved the niche for himself as one of the most bankable actors with blockbuster films like Minnal Murali, Vaashi, Thallumala, and more. But did you know that before making his path as an actor with a supporting role, he was an assistant director for Dulquer Salmaan's film? Yes, the actor began his journey in the film industry as an assistant director for a Dulquer Salmaan starrer film Theevram.

Tovino Thomas, during his initial period in the Malayalam film industry, worked in the Dulquer Salmaan starrer film Theevram’ as a second unit director. He was under the director's department with Roopesh Peethambaran. Then, he started his journey as an actor by playing a small role in Prabhuvinte Makkal’, which unfortunately didn't garner him much attention.