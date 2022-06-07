Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Vijay Deverakonda auctioned his first award for 25 lakhs & donated for a cause?

Vijay Deverakonda is one such actor who achieved a milestone with Pelli Choopulu (2016). He rose to stardom for his power-packed performance in Arjun Reddy(2017) and the film bought him an instant cult following. Known for his versatile acting, Vijay is one of the kindest and sweetest souls in the industry. The actor also enjoys a huge fan following for his down-to-earth nature and humility.

Vijay Deverakonda, as he enjoys, a huge fan base among youth, always made sure to influence them to do good, dream big and be kind. He has participated in many philanthropic works during the pandemic as well. But did you know that Vijay Deverakonda auctioned his first award in his life as an actor? Yes, when the actor won his first Filmfare Award for his blockbuster film Arjun Reddy, the actor auctioned it for Rs 25 lakhs.

Vijay Deverakonda hosted a surprise sundowner party for the media and fans, where he auctioned his trophy and donated the money he got to a Nobel cause. He donated the huge sum to Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Back then, Vijay Deverakonda also took to his Twitter handle and shared details about the show as he wrote, "The 1st Rowdy Club Sundowner Party. Filmfare gave away 25 lakhs raised for CMRF Divi labs. You are now a part of my journey. This black lady is special to all of us. I shall show my appreciation by visiting you all :)” Vijay Deverakonda was hugely appreciated by netizens for his act and also won hearts."

Check it out here:​

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Liger opposite Ananya Panday. Liger is backed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Also, legendary boxer Mike Tyson is making his debut in the Indian film industry with Liger. After this, he is yet again teaming up with the duo, Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur for another pan Indian film titled Jana Gana Mana. Pooja Hegde is roped in as the female lead of the film. The film recently went on floors with a formal pooja.

The actor recently wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming film Kushi with Samantha in Kashmir. Directed by Shiva Nirvana.

