Tuesday Trivia: Not just Thalapathy Vijay, did you know Kunchacko Boban also married his fan?

Kunchacko Boban is known as the most romantic hero of Mollywood. Well, looks like not just on screen, he is the same off-screen too. We are saying this because his love story with his wife Priya is all things magical. Did you know that Kunchacko Boban married his biggest fan? Yes, the young hero, who stole many hearts in the 90s married his fan, Priya, who was his biggest admirer.

Reportedly, Kunchacko Boban met Priya the first time when she and her friends came to meet and take autographs. Right then and there, it was love at first sight for Kunchacko Boban. Their love story was nothing less than a fairy tale as the couple stored the letters they wrote for each other even today. Back then as letters were the maximum medium of communication, Kunchacko Boban and Priya used to exchange letters as lovers. After a few years of dating, Kunchacko Boban married Priya in 2005. They became parents to a baby boy named Izahaak Boban Kunchacko on April 16, 2019.

Last year, on Valentine's Day, the actor took to social media and shared a rare pic with his wife Priya and also showed their love letters.

Well, this isn't the first time a star married his fan. The Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay also married his biggest fan Sangeetha.

