Tuesday Trivia: Prabhas is the only non-Kannada actor with THIS record alien to Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi

There may be all kinds of opinions regarding the quality of his films, but Prabhas’s box office pull is unquestionable. Even after consecutive failures at the box office, the actor has repeatedly pulled in crowds. There is no denying the fact that the Salaar actor is one of the most bankable pan-Indian stars in our country today.

Multiple box office records have been registered by the actor through his films, especially since the release of Baahubali in 2015 and its sequel in 2017. He is a big box office draw not just in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, or Andhra Pradesh but throughout the nation. Among the records set by the actor, there is one that has to be particularly pointed out.

This record was set in the state of Karnataka, with not one but two of his films earning more than Rs 10 crore at the box office on the opening day.

A box office record registered by Prabhas that no other non-Kannada actor has replicated

Two of Prabhas’s films went on to earn more than Rs 10 crore as opening numbers at the box office, and no other actor before or after him has managed to replicate this feat. This is a record that, as of now, hasn’t been achieved by any other non-Kannada actor. But there is certainly a possibility that this record will be matched by other stars in the near future.

Many big-budget entertainers are lined up for release this year. The trend will continue as we move into next year, with many highly anticipated films expected to release. But at this moment, no one has attained the feat that Prabhas has.

The other three big stars to attain a Rs 10 crore opening figure with their films are Rajinikanth and RRR co-stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. It will be interesting to see whether any of the three will also deliver another Rs 10 opening in Karnataka to match up with Prabhas. The next releases of three of these actors are highly anticipated. Rajinikanth has Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer coming up in August, while Ram Charan is shooting for Game Changer with director S Shankar. Jr NTR is also ready to entertain the masses with his next Devara.

