Tuesday Trivia: Samantha Akkineni took part time jobs to help herself financially before becoming an actress

There is no denying Samantha Akkineni has managed to win millions of hearts with her acting prowess. However, her journey to success was not an easy one.

Samantha Akkineni is arguably one of the most sought-after actresses in the Tollywood film industry. The stunner has worked with many A-listers like Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR among others in her 10-years film career. There is no denying Samantha has managed to win millions of hearts with her acting prowess. However, her journey to success was not an easy one. Coming from non filmy background, Sam has made her space in the film industry on her own.

Not many are aware of this, Samantha Akkineni took small part-time jobs to meet her ends during the early days of her life. Before becoming an actress, the stunner took up jobs to financially support her family. Later, it was cinematographer MR Ravi Varman who noticed her and introduced to the film industry. He first film was Moscow in Kavery, directed by Mr Ravi Varman, the one who introduced her to the acting world.

Samantha Akkineni has given many hit films like Oh Baby, Super Deluxe, Majili, Jaanu are among many others. Sam has been setting a new benchmark in the industry with her every unconventional role in the films. She also runs an NGO with the name Pratyusha Support, which provides healthcare support.

Meanwhile, Samantha will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be helmed and is written by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role.

