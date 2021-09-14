Tuesday Trivia: Tamil actor Raghuvaran's exit led to late actor Rizabawa playing iconic role of John Honai

Malayalam actor Rizabawa, the man who played the iconic role of John Honai in the film In Harihar Nagar, passed away on September 13 due to kidney-related issues. He was 54. On learning about the actor's demise, actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj, Jayasurya and others took to social media and offered condolences to the late actor. Moviegoers can't get over his iconic role of John Honai which helped him to gain popularity in the industry.

Did you know Rizabawa was not the first choice to play this epic villain role? Yes, it was Tamil actor Raghuvaran who was signed to play the role but due to his work commitments for other films, he got stuck and eventually had to exit. It was then Kalabhavan Ansar who had got Riza Bawa to the sets. The late actor was initially sceptical about playing the role of a villain as he had essayed the main role in Dr. Pasupathy. He was literally worried about his career.

However, after director Siddique narrated the story, Rizabawa was super excited to play the role. "We took him to a salon. His hair was trimmed in the North Indian style and gave him a chained spectacle. With special makeup and expensive costumes, he looked perfect for the role. Riza was surprised seeing himself in mirror. He said, ‘I look like a different person," Siddique was quoted revealing the same by Onmanorama.com.

The filmmaker also expressed how Rizabawa should have made a come if he could recover from illness but unfortunately, there won't be a comeback now.

For the last one decade, the Malayalam actor had kept himself away from the film industry and was focused doing on TV shows.

