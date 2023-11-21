Tuesday Trivia: THIS famous actress was the costume designer in Ajith’s 2003 film Anjaneya

Ajith Kumar is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in Tamil cinema. He has been a part of the Tamil film industry for more than 30 years now and has garnered an ardent fan following over the years as well.

It is pretty well known by now that the actor also met his wife, Shalini while working with her in the 1999 film Amarkalam. The duo got married the following year, in 2000. But, a much lesser known fact is that Shalini had also designed the costumes for Ajith’s 2003 film Anjaneya, helmed by N. Maharajan.

Shalini made a personalized costume for Ajith in Anjaneya

While working on Anjaneya, Shalini had designed a personalized shirt for Ajith, which he can be seen wearing in the song Paavadai Panjavarnam. The yellow printed shirt had the letters AK, which are also the Vivegam actor’s initials, printed on several places, most prominently the right arm patch.

More about Ajith and Shalini’s relationship

Ajith Kumar and Shalini are one of the most stylish couples in Kollywood, and their love story is nothing short of a fairytale. The duo met while working on the 2000 film Amarkalam, and got to know each other while on the sets. Ajith Kumar was the first to profess his love for the actress, who asked him to talk to her father. However, she later revealed that she liked the Viswasam actor too, and had already talked to her father before Ajith spoke to him. The couple tied the knot on 24th April 2000, and have two children.

More about Anjaneya

Anjaneya was an action film, helmed by N. Maharajan, and featuring Meera Jasmine, Raghuvaran, Seetha, and many more in prominent roles, apart from Ajith Kumar. The film revolved around a police officer, who goes undercover to bring down an underworld syndicate. However, they soon understand that the cop is undercover, and gang up against him. What ensues is a thrilling fight between the cop and the syndicate.

The film was bankrolled by SS Chakravarthy under the banner of Nic Arts, and the music for the film was composed by Mani Sharma. The film opened to negative criticism, especially against the storyline in the film. However, the performances of the lead actors received praise.

