Tughlaq Durbar: Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi treat us with an epic selfie as they wrap up the shoot

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tughlaq Durbar is one of the much-anticipated films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. Tughlaq Durbar is directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayal and the film is the talk of the town since its inception for a lot of reasons. Meanwhile, the makers have wrapped up the shoot and are on the cloud. Raashi Khanna took to social media and shared a few photos with Vijay Sethupathi and team as they wrapped up the shoot.

She wrote, "And it’s the end of another beautiful journey #TughlaqDurbar with the super talented @VijaySethuOffl sir! Thankyou @DDeenadayaln sir and team for making this such a memorable one! Can’t wait for you to see this one!." Initially, Aditi Rao Hydari was roped in as the female lead opposite Sethupathi. However, she backed out of the project as she was 'committed to finishing other projects'. Aditi released a statement and also announced that Raashi Khanna will be replacing her in Tughlaq Durbar. "Raashi Khanna over to you! All the very best and I hope you enjoy making this film," Aditi wrote in the statement.

Meanwhile, check out Raashi Khanna's tweet below:

And it’s the end of another beautiful journey #TughlaqDurbar with the super talented @VijaySethuOffl sir! Thankyou @DDeenadayaln sir and team for making this such a memorable one! Can’t wait for you to see this one! @7screenstudio @proyuvraaj pic.twitter.com/NSSONeOK1w — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a bunch of films in his kitty including Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni.

Raashi Khanna, on the other hand, also has another Tamil film Medhavi with Jiiva and Arjun. The stunner also has Aranmanai in the kitty and has already kickstarted shooting for the same.

