Tughlaq Durbar: Raashi Khanna professionally learned Tamil to dub her portions in the Vijay Sethupathi starrer

Directed by Delhi Prasad Deendayal, Tughlaq Durbar is touted to be a political drama that features Vijay Sethupathi and Parthiban in the lead roles other than Raashi Khanna.

One of Kollywood’s highly anticipated films, Tughlaq Durbar has been making the headlines ever since it was announced. The film’s leading lady Raashi Khanna wrapped up the shooting of the Delhi Prasad Deendayal directorial with Vijay Sethupathi in January this year. Now, it has been revealed that she is all set to dub in Tamil for the first time. The stylish diva got herself trained to dub in Tamil during the lockdown period.

Talking about the same, Raashi says, “Tamil is not a very easy language, however I personally feel it’s very beautiful and poetic. I started picking it up while working on set, listening to people around, asking my directors and co-actors to talk to me in Tamil. The breakthrough actually happened during the lockdown when I actually took Tamil lessons with a proper teacher. I feel it’s best that way. As an actor, I can do more justice to our art and connect with them culturally.”

“Knowing the viewers' language is the first step to making a connection with them. That’s how we reach audiences hearts and they respect people who learn their language to relate to them,” she added. The movie also starrs critically acclaimed actors including Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Manjima Mohan. Seven Screen Studios and Viacom 18 Studios have bankrolled the project. The film is all set to be released on April 14 as a Tamil New Year special.

