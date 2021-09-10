Tughlaq Durbar Review: Vijay Sethupathi, Parthiban's performances make the film worth a watch this weekend

Title: Tughlaq Darbar

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Parthiban

Director: Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan

Rating: 3/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

A lady politician, when pregnant, goes to attend a political rally. In the middle of the meeting, she gives birth to a boy. As he grows up, he is quite attracted to politics and this is quite natural. He aspires to become an influential politician like Rayappan (Parthiban), in whose meeting he was born. Well, this boy is none other than Singaravelan alias Singam (Vijay Sethupathi).

Singam tried to get closer to Rayappan with each passing day and slowly sidelines Mangalam ( Bagavathi Perumal), a senior politician who has been with Rayappan for a long time. Does Singam succeed in what he wants to do and manage to create a place for himself? To know that, you have to watch the film.

Directed by Delhiprasad Deenadayalan, the film skipped theatrical release and was released on Netflix directly. Soon, Singam, and the audience come to know that Singam is suffering from a split personality disorder. Especially when he is working along Singam, will he manage and be able to redeem himself in the eyes of his sister Manimekalai ( Manjima Mohan) and girlfriend Kamatchi (Raashi Khanna)? Also, at the same time, he is busy working with Rayappan for a multi-crore project to evict people from his locality?

Tughlaq Darbar is very much entertaining. Vijay Sethupathi gives a great performance as someone who is suffering from such a disorder. His acting in every scene, where he has to not let people know that he has a spilt personality, will leave you in splits. Parthiban, as usual, stole the show with his acting and screen presence. His performance will be remembered. Manjima Mohan and Raashi Khanna’s performances are quite effective. Wish they had a lot more to do.

Satyaraj’s cameo, Govind Vasthantha’s music, cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, and Mahendran Jayaraju are assets for the film. Direction and screenplay are also done quite well and it is high time that audience watches it this weekend. Finally, the film ends on an amusing note.

