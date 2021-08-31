Tughlaq Durbar Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a political satire; To release directly on Sun TV

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tughlaq Durbar is one of the most awaited movies of Kollywood, which also stars Raashii Khanna in the lead role. Today, the trailer of the film was unveiled on social media platforms and is already trending. The trailer will take you on a ride of comedy with a twist on politics.

Vijay Sethupathi took to Twitter and released the trailer of Tughlaq Durbar. explores the current state of the country’s politics in the trailer. Vijay plays the role of an aspiring politician and his comedy timing is unmissable. The actor is definitely going to keep the audience hooked with his comedy in the political film. The film will premiere on Sun TV on September 10. After the TV premiere, it will start streaming on Netflix.

Sharing the trailer, Vijay Sethupathi wrote, “#TughlaqDurbarTrailer @DDeenadayaln @7screenstudio @RaashiiKhanna_ @mohan_manjima @rparthiepan #GovindVasantha @manojdft @samyuktha_shan @thinkmusicindia @SunTV @Netflix_INSouth @proyuvraaj."

Tughlaq Durbar helmed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan. The makers of the film had earlier roped in Aditi Rao Hydari as the female lead. However, Raashii came on board after Aditi walked out of the project due to her commitment given to other films. Parthiban will play a pivotal role in the film. Tughlaq Durbar is produced by Lalit Kumar under his home banner, Seven Screen Studio. The music of Tughlaq Durbar is Govind Vasantha and has two tracks in total. Besides 'Kaami Kaami', the album also has 'Annathe Sethi'.