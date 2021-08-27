Tughlaq Durbar: Vijay Sethupathi & Raashii Khanna starrer to get direct OTT release; Details Inside

Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna's Tughlaq Durbar will release on Netflix. The makers of the film have shared a poster of Vijay Sethupathi holding a magnifying glass as the first trailer of Tughlaq Durbar will be unveiled on August 31.

The official account of Netflix wrote, "Magnifying glass vachu thedikittu irukom, 31st August eppo varum nu! Tughlaq Durbar, coming soon!" Tughlaq Durbar is said to be a political thriller and is helmed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan. The makers of the film had earlier roped in Aditi Rao Hydari as the female lead. However, Raashii came on board after Aditi walked out of the project due to her commitment given to other films. Tughlaq Durbar is a Lalit Kumar production and moviegoers are super excited to know what's next in store for them.

Check out the post below:

The music of 'Tughlaq Durbar' is Govind Vasantha and has two tracks in total. Besides 'Kaami Kaami', the album also has 'Annathe Sethi'. This is for the second time Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna are working together after Sangathamizhan.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a bunch of films in his kitty. He recently wrapped up the shoot for Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni. He is also shooting for Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. He is also busy hosting MasterChef Tamil.