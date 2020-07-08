Tughlaq Durbar: Vijay Sethupathi’s interesting first look poster for the Delhi Prasad directorial REVEALED

In the first look, a two-faced montage of Vijay Sethupathi is seen; one the actor grinning a happy smile, and the other having an devilish laugh.

Vijay Sethupathi is undoubtedly one of the most loved stars of the South. While we are waiting for the update of his next film, the actor took to his Twitter handle and revealed his first look from his upcoming film Tughlaq Durbar. In the first look, a two-faced montage of Vijay Sethupathi is seen; one the actor grinning a happy smile, and the other having an devilish laugh. As soon as the poster surfaced online, it took over the internet with fans sharing it across all social media platforms.

About the film’s shooting, it was already announced by the makers that the movie has completed 35 days of shoot. The remaining shoot for 40 days will be resumed after the pandemic situation is contained. Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen playing the female lead in the film. Directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan, the movie also starrs critically acclaimed actors including Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Manjima Mohan. Seven Screen Studios and Viacom 18 Studios have bankrolled the project.

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a handful of movies in his kitty including Master, Laabam, Kaathuvakula Rendu Kaadhal, Maamanithan, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Yaathum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Ka Pae Ranasingam to name a few. Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the main antagonist in it. The film was supposed to hit the big screens on April 8. But it got delayed due to the pandemic. The new release date is expected to be announced soon.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×