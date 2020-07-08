  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tughlaq Durbar: Vijay Sethupathi’s interesting first look poster for the Delhi Prasad directorial REVEALED

In the first look, a two-faced montage of Vijay Sethupathi is seen; one the actor grinning a happy smile, and the other having an devilish laugh.
1158 reads Mumbai
Tughlaq Durbar: Vijay Sethupathi’s interesting first look poster for the Delhi Prasad directorial REVEALEDTughlaq Durbar: Vijay Sethupathi’s interesting first look poster for the Delhi Prasad directorial REVEALED
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Vijay Sethupathi is undoubtedly one of the most loved stars of the South. While we are waiting for the update of his next film, the actor took to his Twitter handle and revealed his first look from his upcoming film Tughlaq Durbar. In the first look, a two-faced montage of Vijay Sethupathi is seen; one the actor grinning a happy smile, and the other having an devilish laugh. As soon as the poster surfaced online, it took over the internet with fans sharing it across all social media platforms.

About the film’s shooting, it was already announced by the makers that the movie has completed 35 days of shoot. The remaining shoot for 40 days will be resumed after the pandemic situation is contained. Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen playing the female lead in the film. Directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan, the movie also starrs critically acclaimed actors including Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Manjima Mohan. Seven Screen Studios and Viacom 18 Studios have bankrolled the project.

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a handful of movies in his kitty including Master, Laabam, Kaathuvakula Rendu Kaadhal, Maamanithan, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Yaathum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Ka Pae Ranasingam to name a few. Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the main antagonist in it. The film was supposed to hit the big screens on April 8. But it got delayed due to the pandemic. The new release date is expected to be announced soon.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement