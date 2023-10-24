Turbo announcement: Mammootty starrer shoot starts today; see PICS

Mammootty who is currently basking in the success of his latest Malayalam film Kannur Squad has officially announced his next production with himself as the lead. The film titled Turbo seems to be an action-driven film with the first look itself showing the punching fist of the actor. The film being directed by Pulimurugan director Vysakh commenced its shoot today with a small ceremony.

The film which will be the official fifth production venture from Mammootty’s own production house called Mammootty Kampany, will be distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Productions. The makers of the film haven’t disclosed any official casting list from the film but have specified the core crew handling the production.

The film is penned by director Midhun Manuel Thomas who last directed the 2020 Malayalam movie Anjaam Pathira. The film will have music by Justin Varghese who previously collaborated with Mammootty in the film Christopher. The film’s editing will be fulfilled by Shameer Muhammed who is currently working on the Ram Charan-Shankar film Game Changer as well. Cinematographer Vishnu Sarma will be handling the visuals of the film.

Mammootty’s other lineups

The announcement of Turbo came after a lot of speculations on how Vysakh and Midhun Manuel Thomas are planning on collaborating for a film. Besides the fact of this film, Mammootty has been kicking it out of the park with his recent films all being different from one another.

In 2023 itself, the actor was seen in three different movies such as Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Christopher and Kannur Squad, the latter still running successfully in theaters.

More than that, Mammootty will be seen in the Jeo Baby directorial movie Kaathal-The Core alongside Jyothika who is returning to Malayalam cinema after a long time. The film is expected to drop in theaters in December during the International Film Festival of Kerala.

Besides these movies, Mammootty is also expected to feature in the horror film Bramayugam and the action-thriller Bazooka with also being part of the Telugu film Yatra 2 re-essaying the role of the former Andra Pradesh CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

