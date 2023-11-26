Turbo: Makers of Mammootty starrer DROP a massive rustic first look

Turbo, the latest film for Mammootty that is expected to release next year has dropped a first look featuring the actor. The look presents Mammootty in a local costume of a black shirt and white dhoti, donning a rosary along with it.

The look showcases Mammootty climbing out of a jeep all stern in his look and massive as they come. The film directed by Vysakh is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas with Mammootty himself producing it under his banner Mammootty Kampany.

Check out the official first look of Turbo

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Mammootty her hero after watching Kaathal-The Core: 'Beautiful yet powerful'