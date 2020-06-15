  1. Home
TV actors and siblings Sreedhar and Jaya Kalyani reportedly committed suicide in Chennai

Popular television actors and siblings, Sreedhar and Jaya Kalyani passed away today in Chennai. Reportedly, they committed suicide.
26933 reads Mumbai Updated: June 15, 2020 03:17 pm
In a shocking and heartbreaking piece of news, popular television actors and siblings, Sreedhar and Jaya Kalyani passed away today in Chennai. According to media reports, they committed suicide at their apartment in Chennai. The reports state that their neighbours sensed a foul smell after which they alerted police. Sreedhar and Jaya Kalyani were going through financial issues amid lockdown and this is said to be the reason why they took this drastic step in life. No work owing to the coronavirus pandemic is reportedly the reason behind them ending up their lives. 

The dead bodies were immediately sent for postmortem to the Stanley Hospital and police is investigating the case. Last month, two other South actors Preksha Mehta and Manmeet Grewal ended their life due to depression and having no work amid COVID-19 outbreak. Bollywood and South Indian celebrities are urging their fans to speak about their struggles with their loved ones. 

Also Read: After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Khushbu Sundar OPENS UP on suffering from depression & wanted to end life 

On Sunday, Bollywood's young and talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life at his apartment in Mumbai. He was 34. According to reports, he was going through depression since last few months. Police confirmed the actor died of suicide and that no note was found at his home. 

Credits :Getty Images Filmibeat

