TV actress and Chandanamazha fame Meghna Vincent gets divorced from husband Don Tony?

Reportedly, Meghna Vincent and her husband had started living separately within one year of their marriage and got divorced legally only recently.

Popular South Indian TV actress Meghna Vincent, who is well known for playing the main female lead character Amrutha in Chandanamazha (Malayalam) has hit the headlines over her personal life. According to media reports, Meghna Vincent has got divorced from husband Don Tony and this has created a huge buzz on social media. However, the actress has not reacted to it yet. Reportedly, the couple had started living separately within one year of their marriage and got divorced legally only recently. Reports also state Don Tony is heading for second marriage soon.

Meghna and Don got married on April 30, 2017, at St Francis of Assisi Cathedral in Ernakulam. Their grand wedding was the talk of the town and their pre-wedding video had grabbed a lot of attention. Soon after her wedding, Meghna stayed away from the small screen. Later, she had taken up a few projects in Tamil and was busy with a couple of TV shows. Meghna Vincent is also known for her roles like Rohini in Ponmagal Vanthal (Tamil), and Seetha in Deivam Thandha Veedu (Tamil).

Meghna has also done films and has acted in one Tamil feature film, Kayal, which was directed by Prabhu Solomon. Later she played the lead role in Malayalam movie Parankimala which is an official remake of the movie in the same title.

Meghna Vincent made her debut through Malayalam serial Swamiye saran am ayyappa . Later featured in a supporting role in serials like Mohakkadal, Indira, Autograph.

Credits :Indiaglitz

