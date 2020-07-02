TV actress Navya Swamy tests positive for COVID 19; Stops shooting for the show immediately

While TV actress Navya has quarantined herself, the cast and crew of the show, which she was shooting for have undergone tests and are reportedly in quarantine.

Amidst COVID-19 cases rising in the country, according to media reports, Telugu TV actress Navya Swamy has tested positive for COVID-19. The TV actress, who is known for her roles in Naa Peru Meenakshi and Aame Katha, revealed that she immediately stopped shooting for her show after she got her test reports. The actress revealed she had a mild headache for 3-4 days and on doctor's advice, she got her Coronavirus test done. While she has quarantined herself, the cast and crew of the show, which she was shooting for have undergone tests and are reportedly in quarantine.

Sharing her experience with ToI, Navya revealed, "Last night, I cried a lot while going home and even until early in the morning. I couldn’t sleep. My mom is still crying. My phone was busy; I was talking to a lot of people. My WhatsApp was flooded with messages about the symptoms, treatment, and much more. It was chaotic. I was even feeling guilty that I put my co-stars and crew in trouble, too."

Navya also took to Instagram and shared a video of herself sharing about being tested positive for COVID-19. The actress also shared about eating healthy and taking care of everything to build her immunity. Navya also asked all her friends and people who were close to her in the past week to isolate themselves. Sharing the video on IG, she wrote, "To whomsoever it may concern... My lovelies for sure.."

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×