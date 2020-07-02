  1. Home
  2. entertainment

TV actress Navya Swamy tests positive for COVID 19; Stops shooting for the show immediately

While TV actress Navya has quarantined herself, the cast and crew of the show, which she was shooting for have undergone tests and are reportedly in quarantine.
15783 reads Mumbai
TV actress Navya Swamy tests positive for COVID 19; Stops shooting for the show immediatelyTV actress Navya Swamy tests positive for COVID 19; Stops shooting for the show immediately
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amidst COVID-19 cases rising in the country, according to media reports, Telugu TV actress Navya Swamy has tested positive for COVID-19. The TV actress, who is known for her roles in Naa Peru Meenakshi and Aame Katha, revealed that she immediately stopped shooting for her show after she got her test reports. The actress revealed she had a mild headache for 3-4 days and on doctor's advice, she got her Coronavirus test done. While she has quarantined herself, the cast and crew of the show, which she was shooting for have undergone tests and are reportedly in quarantine.

Sharing her experience with ToI, Navya revealed, "Last night, I cried a lot while going home and even until early in the morning. I couldn’t sleep. My mom is still crying. My phone was busy; I was talking to a lot of people. My WhatsApp was flooded with messages about the symptoms, treatment, and much more. It was chaotic. I was even feeling guilty that I put my co-stars and crew in trouble, too."

Navya also took to Instagram and shared a video of herself sharing about being tested positive for COVID-19. The actress also shared about eating healthy and taking care of everything to build her immunity. Navya also asked all her friends and people who were close to her in the past week to isolate themselves. Sharing the video on IG, she wrote, "To whomsoever it may concern... My lovelies for sure.." 

Credits :Times Of India

Latest Videos
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement