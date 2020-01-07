TV anchor Meera gets engaged and the PHOTOS are all things love; Check it out

Meera Anil, who rose to fame after anchoring the popular reality show, Comedy Stars, got engaged recently and the pictures are making rounds on social media.

Meera Anil’s voice will automatically be played in our minds whenever we even hear someone say Comedy Stars. Now, the pretty, chatty anchor is all set to get hitched to Vishnu. An engagement video of the cute star has been released online. From what we see in the video, it can be said that the engagement was a private affair and it only had the presence of close knit friends and family. Talking about her outfit, she kept it simple with a beautiful pastel shared designer saree and minimal accessories. Her partner Vishnu was seen in a white chikankari kurta and a mundu.

During the ceremony, the duo exchanged rings and made some cool poses for cameras. It is being said that the wedding will place sometime in June. Talking about Meera’s entertainment career, she is making her Mollywood debut in Rajesh Pillai’s Mili. It should be noted that Meera had rejected many offers to appear on the big screen. She stated in an interview that she had to let go of the offers and she was concentrating on her TV show.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, she said that she would never quit her anchoring profession. She was quoted as saying, “Anchoring has helped me to connect with people in the best way. I have been a part of Comedy Stars for many years. The show is like my child and you won’t leave your child just like that. Cinema is an unpredictable field. But if everything falls into place for me I’d love to work with a good project and a team, till then anchoring will be my first priority.”

Credits :English Manorama

