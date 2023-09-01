TV and film actor Aparna Nair found dead at home in Thiruvananthapuram; Cops record statements of relatives

Trigger Warning: Mention of suicide, death

In a shocking piece of news, television and film actor Aparna Nair was found hanging at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram. She was 31. According to media reports, she was found dead at 7:30 pm on Thursday late evening while her mother and sister, both were present in the house.

Meanwhile, Karamana police have started an investigation into Aparna Nair's death case and the police have recorded statements from the relatives and family.

Aparna Nair is survived by her husband Sanjit and two daughters- Thraya and Kritika

The shocking demise of Aparna Nair has left the entire industry in shock. The actress' Instagram account is only filled with happy photos and videos of her husband and kids. In one of her latest Instagram posts, Aparna addressed her husband Sanjit as 'my strength'.

Aparna Nair is known for her works in television serials like Chandanamazha, Atmasakhi, Maithili Veendum Varum and Devasparsham among others. However, she was introduced to the big screen by the veteran Lohithadas in Nivedyam.

She also also been part of movies like Mallu Singh, Thattathin Marayathu and Joshiy’s Run Babby Run.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

ALSO READ: South Newsmakers Of The Week: Director Siddique's demise to Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana's sudden death