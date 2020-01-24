TV Premiere TRP: Ajith's film Viswasam yet again sets a record as it BEATS Vijay's Bigil

Recently, Thalapathy Vijay's sports drama Bigil premiered on television but it failed to gain the viewership that Ajith's Viswasam received.

Vijay and Nayanthara starrer managed to get 1,64,73,000 impressions for its grand television screening. On the other hand, Ajith Kumar's Viswasam has set a huge record by registering 1,81,43,000 impressions, followed by Vijay Antony's Pichaikkaaran on the second spot, Vijay starrer Sarkar on third and Sivakarthikeyan's Seema Raja on fourth. While Vijay's Bigil has taken 5 positions. The stats have been released by BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council India). Check out top 5 TV Premiere TRP of Tamil films below:

Meanwhile, Thalapthy Vijay is busy with the shooting of his next film titled Master. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi for the very first time. The upcoming film also stars Shanthanu, Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan in important roles.

All Time Top 5 Tamil Premiere TV Impressions 1. #Viswasam - 18143000 2. #Pichaikkaran - 17696000 3. #Sarkar - 16906000 4. #SeemaRaja - 16766000 5. #Bigil - 16473000 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 23, 2020

Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators banner, Master's distribution rights are already sold. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the gangster drama is one of the much-anticipated Tamil films of the year. The film look of Vijay from the film has set high expectations among the cine-goers.

