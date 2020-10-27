Twitter bully posts an apology video for sending rape threat to Vijay Sethupathi’s minor daughter

Now, days after, the netizen from Sri Lanka has issued an apology video to Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi's 800, a biopic on Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralidaran was the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons. Vijay Sethupathi's fans opposed actor for doing the biopic after which he backed out from the project. However, what was shocking when a social media user issued rape threats against the actor's minor daughter for doing the biopic, which didn't go well among his fans and celebs from the industry. Several users had demanded Twitter to arrest and block the culprit. Now, days after, the netizen from Sri Lanka has issued an apology video to Vijay Sethupathi.

In the video, he says, "I'm the one who posted the rude comment against Vijay Sethupathi's daughter. I was mentally frustrated due to the sudden unemployment during the pandemic. Also, I was upset knowing that Vijay Sethupathi was involved in a film that talks ill about the civil war in Sri Lanka. I know what I did is wrong and I deserve a brutal punishment. I blurred my face because my identity would affect my family. I request Vijay Sethupathi to consider me as his brother and forgive me. Please consider my family and requesting Tamils across the globe and media to forgive me."

Earlier, a lot of celebs took to social media and expressed anger over the rape threat. Singer Chinmayi also tweeted, "A Tamil man recording his difference of opinion. This is why many in this society stand in support of the predators. Is nobody in this system going to change this? A man who can say in public about raping a child is a criminal."

