Twitter user apologizes to Vijay Sethupathi for posting abusive comment against the actor's daughter

The user had earlier termed Vijay Sethupathi a traitor and issued a rape threat against the latter's daughter. Read on for further details.

Netizens were left in utter shock when a Twitter user named Rithik Raj issued a rape threat against Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter on social media. He did the same by calling the actor a traitor of the Tamil people. Raj earned the wrath of many after having shared the abusive comment. People not only condemned his act but also demanded strict action against him. Reports also suggest that a case was filed against the user and that police were investigating the matter.

Now, the latest that we know that this particular individual has apologized to Vijay Sethupathi and his daughter for the derogatory comment. He has further stated that he has never spoken ill of anyone till date. Surprisingly, the user goes on to say that he wrote such comments because he had lost his job amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also said about having put the post at the heat of the moment after getting to know that Vijay Sethupathi was acting in a movie revolving around the civil war.

The user has further stated that he is not going to share such tweets in the future. He has then asked the Master actor to accept his apology as a brother. He signs off by stating the reason behind blurring his face. He states that his family’s future would be spoilt because of the same. Now, it is yet to be seen how will Vijay Sethupathi respond to the same. Meanwhile, the South star recently walked out of the biopic 800 that is based on the life of Muttiah Muralitharan.

Credits :Times of India

