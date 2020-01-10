Twitterati compare Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak with Parvathy starrer Uyare; Check it out

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak is getting good response from the audience and critics alike. However, the film is being compared to the Malayalam film Uyare. The Malayalam film, which released this year in April, was based on an acid attack survivor.

’s film Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, has hit the screens today. Chhapaak is getting good response from the audience and critics alike. However, the film is being compared to Malayalam film Uyare. The Malayalam film, which released this year in April, was also based on an acid attack survivor. Uyare is based on an aviation student who survives the acid attack and shows how her life changes after the incident. Twitter is filled with mixed reactions; while a section of the audience is liking the film, the others have compared it with Malayalam film Uyare starring Parvathy in the lead.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Instead of watching #Chhapaak ... Watch #uyare ...one of the best acid attack survivor movie." While one of the moviegoers after watching Chhapaak said, "Paruvathy already acted in uyare so beautiful n powerful acting.chhapaak just another after uyare.pls watch uyare."

Here's what another Twitter user tweeted, "When I watched #Uyare I had this very uneasy pain and gratitude towards the movie. It's going to be hard to take the journey of #Chhapaak once again, but it's going to be worth it. For the encouragement and smiles of those survivors."

I have watched Uyare, so I am probably a little more prepared to watch Chhapaak. — Incognito_River (@Incognito_River) January 3, 2020

haven't seen Chhapaak yet but @WhateverYaaaaar prompted this. will repeat this again, Uyare is a great movie — Vandana (@vandanadevi97) January 9, 2020

Two different movies about the same social issue dont have to be similar !? Right from chhapaak promotions we have realised that the movie had a different tone to what we might have seen in uyare, anupama should have given it a fair chance tbh maybe another viewing... — mashal || happy chhapaak day (@partyypants) January 10, 2020

bro.....I live in Kerala, that's not the case at all...Chhapaak is not inspired by Uyare...Although, I still think that Parvathy was just outstanding in Uyare — Keshav | केशव (@aryaKeshav) January 9, 2020

Paruvathy already acted in https://t.co/XW1FIuCA3n beautiful n powerful acting.chhapaak just another after uyare.pls watch uyare. — KiranRaj (@Kiranraj1131) January 7, 2020

When I watched #Uyare I had this very uneasy pain and gratitude towards the movie. It's going to be hard to take the journey of #Chhapaak once again, but it's going to be worth it. For the encouragement and smiles of those survivors. — Karson Lusi (@KarsonLusi) January 9, 2020

Meanwhile, during an interview with Rajeev Masand, Deepika reacted to whether it is a concern for the makers on their film being compared to Uyare. She said, “Everyone has a different way of telling it. Today, someone else can get up and decide to make a film on Laxmi or on acid violence. I think every film will have a different texture. I actually feel like it's a good thing. Cinema is such a powerful medium and that's why we chose to tell these stories. It's not like acid violence has not existed in the country, it has. It's just spoken about as much as other issues like rape or other issues. It's nice that even Shabana ji had done a movie last year. There have been a couple of them that have been. So, there's no concern."

