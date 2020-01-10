Twitterati compare Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak with Parvathy starrer Uyare; Check it out

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak is getting good response from the audience and critics alike. However, the film is being compared to the Malayalam film Uyare. The Malayalam film, which released this year in April, was based on an acid attack survivor.
2100 reads Mumbai Updated: January 10, 2020 12:41 pm
Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, has hit the screens today. Chhapaak is getting good response from the audience and critics alike. However, the film is being compared to Malayalam film Uyare. The Malayalam film, which released this year in April, was also based on an acid attack survivor. Uyare is based on an aviation student who survives the acid attack and shows how her life changes after the incident. Twitter is filled with mixed reactions; while a section of the audience is liking the film, the others have compared it with Malayalam film Uyare starring Parvathy in the lead. 

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Instead of watching #Chhapaak ... Watch #uyare ...one of the best acid attack survivor movie."  While one of the moviegoers after watching Chhapaak said, "Paruvathy already acted in uyare so beautiful n powerful acting.chhapaak just another after uyare.pls watch uyare." 

Here's what another Twitter user tweeted, "When I watched #Uyare I had this very uneasy pain and gratitude towards the movie. It's going to be hard to take the journey of #Chhapaak once again, but it's going to be worth it. For the encouragement and smiles of those survivors." 

Meanwhile, during an interview with Rajeev Masand, Deepika reacted to whether it is a concern for the makers on their film being compared to Uyare. She said, “Everyone has a different way of telling it. Today, someone else can get up and decide to make a film on Laxmi or on acid violence. I think every film will have a different texture. I actually feel like it's a good thing. Cinema is such a powerful medium and that's why we chose to tell these stories. It's not like acid violence has not existed in the country, it has. It's just spoken about as much as other issues like rape or other issues. It's nice that even Shabana ji had done a movie last year. There have been a couple of them that have been. So, there's no concern."

Credits :Twitter

