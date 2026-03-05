Twitterati react to rumored lovebirds Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s first public appearance together

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have been making headlines due to their alleged relationship. Amid his divorce from wife Sangeetha Sornalingam, the superstar recently appeared with Trisha at a wedding. As their public appearance went viral, netizens seemed to have a divided reaction to it.

Netizens react to Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s public appearance

After Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan were seen together, one social media user remarked that there was no longer any need for them to hide their relationship.

Several others appeared to support the actors, describing the move as a bold one and stating that they would continue to stand by Vijay.

However, others criticized the actor’s actions. One user commented that they could not continue to support Thalapathy Vijay all the time, adding that everything had its limits.

Another netizen expressed strong disapproval, saying that seeing the two actors together had greatly upset them. The user also mentioned feeling sympathy for the actor’s wife and children for what they had allegedly gone through over the years and criticized both Vijay and Trisha Krishnan.

Here are the reactions:

For those unaware, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan were spotted at the wedding reception of the son of producer Kalpathi S. Suresh. The duo reportedly arrived together in the same car and were seen wearing coordinated outfits.

Their public appearance comes at a time when speculation about their alleged relationship continues to attract attention. Recently, Thalapathy Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam reportedly filed for divorce, bringing an end to their nearly 27-year marriage.

According to reports, the celebrity wife alleged that the actor was involved in an extramarital affair with an actress. She also accused him of abandoning her and their two children and claimed that his actions had caused mental and physical distress. However, these claims remain unconfirmed.

Speculation has also suggested that Thalapathy Vijay may pay an alimony of Rs 250 crore as part of the divorce settlement.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam got married on August 25, 1999, and they are parents to two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

