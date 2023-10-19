'Two children who raised me’: Saanvi Sudeep's heartfelt note for parents Kichcha Sudeep and Supriya on anniversary

Kichcha Sudeep, popular Kannada actor, and his better half Supriya Sudeep, received a sweet anniversary greeting from their daughter, Saanvi, who shared a series of photographs of the couple on her Instagram profile. The touching post commemorates her parents' 22nd wedding anniversary.

Saanvi expressed, "Happy 22nd anniversary to the two children who raised me. So thankful and eternally grateful to you both for giving me the life I have today. Can’t wait to see you two grow old together (and I say this keeping in mind that neither of you ever look your age)."

Check the post below:

The touching message beautifully encapsulates her admiration for her parents' enduring bond. Saanvi's mother, Supriya, reciprocated with a simple yet deeply heartfelt reply, saying, "Thank you, my darling."

The pair can be spotted posing in the first picture while on vacation. In the second shot, the actor is wearing a yellow shirt and is posing in a goofy style with his wife. In the third shot, Sudeep is seen executing a bodybuilder position, and his better half is also seen standing in a similar fashion next to him.

A glimpse into the Sudeep family

Kichcha Sudeep and Supriya fell in love and married 22 years ago, on October 18, 2001. The couple's daughter Saanvi was born in 2004. Saanvi has recently become an identified sight to Sandalwood viewers due to various reels and programs.

Kichcha Sudeep's work front

Sudeep is currently hosting the Bigg Boss Boss Kannada season 10 reality show. This Bigg Boss show has passed a week and has now entered its second week.

Further, renowned director Cheran is all set to direct Sudeep on his upcoming film titled Kichcha 47. Sathya Jyothi Films, the production company behind the film, made the announcement on the actor's 52nd birthday.

ALSO READ: Friend or Rivals? Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan bump into each other at a party after six years