Two directors get into war of words over Nayanthara; Here's why

With Manassinakarre, the lady superstar of Kollywood took over her famous screen name as Nayanthara. She changed her original name Diana Mariam Kurian to Nayanthara.

South actress Nayanthara has earned the title of 'Lady Superstar' for a reason. The stunner has been winning the hearts of the audience with her strong onscreen roles. Nayanthara made her acting debut in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare with Jayaram. The film was directed by Sathyan Anthikad. With Manassinakarre, the lady superstar of Kollywood took over her famous screen name as Nayanthara. Since then, she changed her original name Diana Mariam Kurian to Nayanthara. Well, the popular Manassinakarre director is now in the news after director Ditto John claims that it was he who suggested Nayanthara name for the film.

“It was director Ranjan Pramod and I who had suggested the name Nayanthara. I even don’t know who this John Ditto is,” Sathyan reacted after Ditto posted on his Facebook post.

Sathyan Anthikkad clarified that he doesn't even know who Ditto John is. He said, "I never thought that there would be a need for an argument or claim over this matter. One morning, while the shoot of ‘Manassinakkare’ was going on, Ranjan Pramod and I made a list of names after a lot of thinking. We gave that list to Nayanthara; she herself picked the name that she liked most."

Well, now it is pretty clear that it is Nayanthara, who chose the name herself and not the directors. She owns it!



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) on Jan 7, 2020 at 3:47am PST

Also Read: First shooting schedule of Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman wrapped

On the work front, the stunner is busy with the shooting of Mookuthi Amman. The film is being jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, while RJ Balaji will also be seen playing a key role in the film. Mookuthi Amman will be a devotional film, which will come as a 'treat for the family audience'.

Credits :Indiaglitz

Read More