Two massive stars from Kannada and Malayalam cinema to team up soon?

Fans never fail to get excited whenever two massive stars decide to collaborate with each other. The excitement is especially high when the two stars belong to two different communities and languages. There have been reports coming up that two huge stars from Kannada and Malayalam cinema are all set to collaborate, and one of them has also given a hint that a possible collaboration will take place.

These two actors are Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shivarajkumar. Both stars are reportedly set to act together in a film soon. Shivarajkumar has openly talked about a possible collaboration between the two.

Shivarajkumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran might work together soon

In an interview, Shivarajkumar himself stated that talks are ongoing between the two for a possible collaboration. Then, he proceeded to give some more information pertaining to their collaboration and stated that an official announcement would be out soon. From his words, it definitely seems that a collaboration is likely to happen soon enough.

The actor is not new to multi-starrer films, and with Rajinikanth's Jailer, he will explore the multi-starrer genre even further. The actor has confirmed time and again that he will just make a cameo appearance in the film. The actor will have a more elaborate role in Captain Miller, which co-stars Dhanush.

Shivarajkumar is not new to working on films with Malayalam superstars, as Jailer also stars Mohanlal. The actor has been expanding his filmography beyond Kannada cinema lately, and he has been largely successful in doing so. The actor has several interesting films lined up and seems to be unstoppable on the professional front.

The actor himself has stated that he is currently at a place in his professional career where he hopes to expand into other South Indian industries. He stated that he has received many interesting offers from other languages as well and seems to be ready to take up roles across languages.

Him being a part of Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer is already a huge talking point among film fans. The actor will make his debut in Tamil cinema with the project, and even before the release of his Tamil debut, he has already bagged his second.

ALSO READ: Shiva Rajkumar delightfully recreates Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa steps; VIDEO is sure to make you smile