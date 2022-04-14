Two Two Two glimpse: Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Samantha show their naughty side in this peppy number

Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha will play three corners of a triangle love story in Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. This romantic drama is coming to theatres on April 28th. Now, the viewers have been introduced to a glimpse of the film’s track, Two Two Two. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the vibrant song shows Vijay Sethupathi romancing both Nayanthara and Samantha.

The protagonist is showing his graceful moves in a cool attire with a heavy gold chain. Meanwhile, the leading ladies up the glamour quotient with sizzling outfits. The lady superstar is a sight to behold in sarees, while Samantha grooves on his upbeat number in short dresses.

The project has been making the right noise ever since the Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal teaser was dropped in February. As per the trailer, Rambo (Vijay Sethupathi) tries to convince both Khatija (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) and Kanmani (Nayanthara) to settle in a three-way relationship and even succeeds in it. What will be the result of this living arrangement makes for the story of the film.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has been jointly backed by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios and will have photography done by Vijay Kartik Kannan.

Today, Samantha also shared a post on Instagram, informing us that she has concluded the dubbing for the venture. On 31st March 2022, the makers announced that they have concluded the filming of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha are also doing other interesting work for the time being.

