Two Years of 96: Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi share special poster of Jaanu and Ram; See post

Sharing the special poster for 96 movie's completion of 2 years, the film's lead actor Vijay Sethupathi thanked the director for the beautiful film.

Jaanu and Ram have occupied a huge space in the heart of Kollywood fans, and it wouldn’t be an understatement to say that there is simply no replacement. Directed by C Prem Kumar, 96 narrated a heartbreaking love story. The film has Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan as the lead actors. The film is about high school sweethearts, whose love breaks apart following a series of unfortunate incidents. The film also points out the importance of having closure to effectively move on.

Now, as the film has completed two years, Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi shared a special poster for the film. Sharing it, Vijay Sethupathi thanked the film’s director Prem Kumar for the masterpiece. The film had a Telugu remake which had Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand as the lead actors. Titled Jaanu, the film had a lukewarm response by the audience.

Meanwhile, both Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi have an ensemble of films in their pipeline. Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master, which has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen playing the lead actor in Laabam with Shruti Haasan. On the other hand, Trisha Krishan will be next seen in Mollywood film Ram. She has been roped in to play the leading lady in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Starring , Chiyaan Vikram, Jaya Ravi, Karthi in the lead roles, it is anticipated that Trisha will be seen as the Chola queen Kundhavai.

