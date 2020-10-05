Two years of Ratsasan: Vishnu Vishal REVEALS why he took up the role; Pens an emotional note

Taking to his Twitter space, Vishnu Vishal posted two reasons for agreeing to do the film and how being a cricketer helped him in his entertainment career.

In the Career of Vishnu Vishal, Ratsasan came as a huge turning point, and it wouldn’t be an understatement to call the film a milestone for Kollywood cinema. The gut wrenching thriller was lauded by fans and critics alike. Now, the film has clocked two years. Vishnu Vishal took to his Twitter space and revealed why he agreed to do the film and gave two reasons why he choose the film. He stated that he has always wanted to become a cricketer.

He added that he has always felt that Cricket helped him get his first break in films. By knowing cricket, he said that he could easily learn and adapt to Kabaddi. Adding that his participation in Celebrity Cricket League was helpful in earning respect in the film fraternity and the audiences, he said that Cricket helped him face all the ups and downs in life. “My MBA degree in brand management has aided me in selecting scripts,” he said.

The main reason why i connected to Arun in Ratsasan

He added, “People management is a skill that I picked up being a cricket captain which helps me in being a producer as well. In short, nothing goes waste in life. Keep working hard and put in your heart and soul. You never know what life has in store for you. Knowledge will always be your biggest strength and will always bail you out of the toughest situations. You are your best competitor. Believe.”

