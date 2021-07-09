From U Turn to Arundhati: 5 best South Indian horror movies that'll keep you up at night

This weekend, stay home and get comfortable by watching these spine chilling South Indian horror movies with your loved ones.

The weekend is here but due to lockdown, there are certain restrictions in many states across the nation. So, we know you must be missing all the fun of hanging out with friends and cousins. We are here for your rescue with all the fun and entertainment you need, get comfortable on your couch all day, and watch some great South Indian horror movies. Rain, food, and horror is such a nice combination, right? From U turn to Arundhati, here are five of the most interesting horror films, which will give you chills down the spine.

U Turn:

U turn is one of the best thriller and horror movies in the South. This movie was also remade in Telugu and was directed by Pawan Kumar as Kannada. The movie is a story of an intern journalist, who investigates accidents occurring on a flyover but somehow gets accused as a murderer. The movie is full of twists and turns and will be thrilled throughout.

Game Over:

Ashwin Saravanan’s Game Over, based on home invasion, is a brilliant horror/thriller to have been made in a very long time. This film will literally have you at the edge of your seat, especially in the second half with 's brilliant acting.

Varathan:

You know a movie is already best when Fahadh Faasil is in it. Varathan, starring Fahadh Faasil and Aishwarya Lekshmi is a mixture of romance, horror, and thriller. The story is about a couple, who move into a house with creepy neighbours and the leering eyes on the young woman will give you chills as you fear the inevitable attack.

Kanchana & Kanchana 2:

Raghava Lawrence's hit horror films Kanchana and Kanchana 2 are one of the most popular horror movies in the South. The film packs in a lot of thrills, jump scares and sentiments in a satisfactory way.

Arundhati:

Arundhati is a package of good acting and horror as it stars Anushka Shetty and Sonu Sood. It is one of the few movies in Telugu, which will literally give chills while watching. Arundhati, who looks like her grandmother Jeejama, fights a black magician who wants to kill her for 100 years.

