Udanpirappe Movie Review: A family drama that needs a lot of patience to watch

Cast: Jyothika, Sasikumar, Samuthirakani

Director: Saravannan

Rating: 2.5/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

Udanpirappe, starring Jyothika, Sasikumar, Samuthirakani and others in less roles, is directed by Saravannan and produced by Jyothika and Suriya. The film directly released on Amazon Prime Video sans theatrical release. Here's the review.

Vairavan (Sasikumar) is the head of the village and is someone who fights against all the odds to do good to people. He and his sister Maathangi (Jyothika) haven't been talking to each other for ages now. Maathangi's husband Sargunam (Samuthirakani) and Vairavan are nothing less the enemies. An accident that happened long ago, Maathangi loses her son while trying to save her brother's son. This incident has affected the life of the siblings. Will they come back to talking terms ever? What brings together again forms the crux of the story.

Jyothika gets into the skin of the character she played. This is her 50th film and as usual, she impressed the audiences with her performance. She expressions and performance are out of the box. She looks beautiful and her dressing and outfit are apt. Sasikumar is a versatile actor and there is no doubt in it. He plays a role that has full of action and sentiments as well. His makeup is first rate and it makes him look apt like a village man.

Samuthirkani plays the role of a government employee. He has a rule book and doesn't go against it and doesn't let anyone do anything wrong. He's someone who follows rules, ethics and can't tolerate people who are into violence. He has done a decent performance.

Director Saravannan has made a good film. It talks about relationships, ethics, importance of values and the bond in between the siblings. Kalaiyarasan plays the antagonist in the film. Though he doesn't have much to do in the plot, there are some twists and turns that happen because of him.

Music is composed by D. Imman intensifies the film. The locations, camera work and other artistes in the film are good enough. Comedian Soori is also part of the film and he manages to make us laugh here and there with some good dose of humour.

On the whole, Udanpirappe is a one time watch that needs a lot of patience to watch and to finish.