Uday Kiran Birth Anniversary: Twitterati remember the heartthrob of Telugu cinema

Today is Uday Kiran’s 40th birth anniversary and Twitterati are remembering the heartthrob of Telugu cinema by sharing heartfelt photos and messages.
8833 reads Mumbai Updated: June 26, 2020 11:41 am
Uday Kiran, one of the most talented and heartthrob of Telugu Cinema ended his life on January 5, 2014, by hanging himself on a tree. Apparently, depression and financial crisis were the reason why he took this extreme step of ending up his life. He ruled the early 2000s and was the youngest actor after Kamal Haasan to bag the Filmfare Award for the Best Actor. His first three films, Chitram, Nuvvu Nenu and Manasantha Nuvve, were blockbuster thus earning him the title "Hat-trick Hero". However, life had different plans for him. Uday’s success graph started declining years after with numerous flops, which reportedly took his life. 

Uday Kiran tied the knot with his long-time friend Vishita on October 24, 2012. His life was filled with beautiful moments, success and few failures but sadly, life took a drastic turn. Reportedly, he was also estranged with his father over financial matters. Well, today is Uday Kiran’s 40th birth anniversary and Twitterati are remembering the heartthrob of Telugu cinema by sharing heartfelt photos and messages. His success and films are still fresh in the minds of fans and these Tweets are a proof. 

One of the fans tweeted, "Whenever I hear the word "LOVER BOY" then his name itself strikes in my mind, he is #UdayKiran. Remembering him on his birth anniversary." 

Check out what Twitterati have to say about Uday Kiran on his birthday anniversary:

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

What a terrible tragedy. You are not forgotten.

