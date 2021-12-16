Udd Jaa Prindey Song: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde sizzle in the romantic number; WATCH

11The latest song from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam, Udd Jaa Prindey is finally out. Sharing the news on Instagram, the Baahubali star wrote, “Love life like Vikramaditya does! Get to know him better with #Sanchari”. The song has the two leads enjoying an adventurous time amid beautiful landscapes. Makers of the period drama recently dropped teaser of the song and fans gave it a thumping nod. The Telugu version for the song has been titled Raegaigal.

The science fiction film, Radhe Shyam is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Set in 1970s Europe, the film will see Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar and Priyadarshi as supporting cast. The movie is said to be made on a budget of Rs 350 crore and is slated to hit the theatres on 14 January 2022. The film was originally supposed to release on 30 July 2021, but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its music score has been done by Justin Prabhakaran, with cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa. The film's editing is taken care of by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Check out the post below:

Besides Radhe Shyam, Prabhas also has Prashanth Neel’s next outing Salaar lined up for release. Bankrolled by produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the film also stars Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu, Salaar will be out in theatres by 14 April 2022.

Check out the song below: