Udhayanidhi Stalin is a doting father in THIS latest unseen PHOTO with his son
Udhayanidhi Stalin is one of the most popular actors of Kollywood. Starting from his quirky comebacks to his acting skills, Udhayanidhi Stalin has always had a huge place in the hearts of his fans. Recently, an unseen photo of the actor along with his son has been making the rounds on social media. In the photo, the actor can be seen gazing at the sky along with his son as they both are seen enjoying the moment.
#UdhayanidhiStalin with his son! pic.twitter.com/M09GghwxSU
— VCD (@VCDtweets) April 22, 2021
Apart from his political entry, the actor has also signed up for some movies. According to the latest reports, he has started shooting for his next film, which is the Tamil remake of Article 15. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the film is directed by Arun Raja Kamaraj and it also has Cook With Komali fame Shivangi in a key role. Udhayanidhi made the headlines recently after he spotted a factual error in the film Karnan directed by Mari Selvaraj staring Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles. After he pointed out the mistake, the makers changed it accordingly.