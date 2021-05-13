Udhayanidhi Stalin gets his first jab of COVID 19 vaccine; Urges everyone to get vaccinated & follow protocols

Udhayanidhi Stalin took to social media to share pics of himself to get vaccinated for COVID 19 and called it the only way to stay protected.

The COVID 19 pandemic is getting scarier with every passing day as the second wave continues to affect normal life and has been claiming too many lives. And while we all are bound to stick to masks and sanitizers, the COVID 19 vaccine has turned out to be the only way to fight the deadly virus. Amid this, celebs have urged people to get themselves vaccinated, they have also come forward to take their respective jabs of the COVID 19 vaccine. The recent celeb to join the list is Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The Kollywood actor took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and photos of himself wherein he is seen getting vaccinated. In the caption, Udhayanidhi stated that while the vaccine is the only way to stay protected from COVID 19, it is important for everyone to get vaccinated. This isn’t all. The actor turned politician also requested everyone to follow Coronavirus protocols to stay safe during the pandemic. “Taking vaccination is the only way to protect us from the deadly virus. I have taken my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I request everyone to get vaccinated. We will win this fight together. Wear a mask, stay at home, maintain social distance, be safe,” he tweeted.

Take a look at Udhayanidhi Stalin’s tweet:

Taking vaccination is the only way to protect us from the deadly virus. I have taken my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I request everyone to get vaccinated. We will win this fight together. Wear mask, stay at home, maintain social distance, be safe.

#vaccinated pic.twitter.com/D6B5qHXl47 — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) May 12, 2021

Earlier, superstar Kamal Haasan had also got himself vaccinated to stay safe for COVID 19 in March this year. He tweeted, “I got vaccinated for coronavirus at Sri Ramachandra Hospital. It is necessary for those who care for themselves and others to get vaccinated. Right now, get yourself vaccinated for COVID 19, after which we all can fight against corruption next month.”

