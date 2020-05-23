Udhayanidhi Stalin to play the lead in the Tamil remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Udhayanidhi Stalin will be essaying the police officer's role originally played by Ayushmann Khurrana.

According to the latest news reports actor, Udhayanidhi Stalin has been finalised to essay the lead role in the Tamil remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15. The Bollywood film Article 15 was helmed by the ace director Anubhav Sinha, with Ayushmann Khurrana playing the tough cop. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Udhayanidhi Stalin will be essaying the police officer's role originally played by Ayushmann. News reports further suggest that the film will be announced soon.

The Tamil remake of Article 15 is backed by Boney Kapoor who had previously produced Thala Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai. The southern actor who featured in mystery drama called Psycho. This film was helmed by Mysskin. The Mysskin directorial also had actors like Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen in key roles. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming Tamil remake of Article 15. The film by Anubhav Sinha revolved around the crimes in rural areas with a strong background of caste-related atrocities in rural India. The film received a thundering response from the fans and film audiences.

The film proved to be a success at the box office and so the news of its Tamil remake is making headlines. Udhayanidhi Stalin last essayed the role of a blind music artist, who is chasing a serial killer. Arunraja Kamaraj is expected to helm the remake of Article 15 with Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead.

