Udhayanidhi Stalin to resume shooting of Article 15 remake soon?

Udhayanidhi also has a film with director Magizh Thirumeni, which went on floors in November last year.

Udhayanidhi Stalin initially started producing films and later started to act in films as well as a hero. He was last seen in Mysskin’s Psycho alongside Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen. Udhayanidhi, who’s now an MLA as well of the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, will next be seen in the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Article 15, directed by Arunraja Kamaraj, who had earlier directed the Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Kana, backed by Sivakarthikeyan. Udhayanidhi, who has been active in politics, is set to set aside some time to act in films again. It has been reported that he will resume the shoot of the Tamil remake of Article 15 by August end.

Shivani Rajasekar plays a crucial role in the remake. Udhayanidhi also has a film with director Magizh Thirumeni, which went on floors in November last year. It is said to be an action thriller set in the world of finance. Earlier, the director had remarked that the setting and the intrigues in the world of finance will be new to Tamil cinema and said that the subject that they are dealing with, plus the twists and the turns, will be narrated in a logical and authentic manner.

Also Read: Simbu's dashing new look in THIS video as he cooks has taken the internet by storm

Magizh further said that he had been trying to collaborate with Udhayanidhi for the past two-three years. Nidhhi Agerwal plays the leading lady. Regarding the heroine’s role in the film, the director had said that she won’t be mere eye candy and added that it would be an integral role.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×